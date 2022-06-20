Get a free cupcake Tuesday at Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cupcake lovers rejoice!
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is celebrating the grand opening of its second location by offering the first 100 customers of the day a complimentary cupcake.
The shop located at Beach & Hodges will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
In addition to June 21 being Smallcakes’ grand opening, it is also the first official day of summer and the perfect time for those of all ages to enjoy a sweet treat.
Smallcakes has made multiple appearances on Food Network's “Cupcake Wars.”
The Cupcakery will also be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. through the JAX Chamber of Commerce.
