JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're looking for tasty Indian cuisine, look no further than the Fusion Food Truck. It specializes in Indian, Thai and Mediterranean cuisine.

Ashley Amin is the owner and has more than 25 years in the business. She grew up cooking with her mother and ran multiple restaurants in California before moving to the First Coast.

"I just love food and I think food brings people together, it makes people happy," Amin said. "So If I can get rewarded with that I'm happy."

Popular on the menu is the Tikka Masala, a creamy tomato curry served over rice.

Fusion Food Truck

"It starts off with onions pureed with lots of fresh garlic, ginger, and Indian spices, fresh tomatoes," she said. "We puree that down, we add some fresh cream and then finish it off with fresh cilantro."

The Thai Drunken Noodles is also a top seller.

"We use wide noodles, fresh veggies, garlic fresh, Thai basil, we sauté all this together with your choice of protein," Amin said.

Their award-winning Banana Curry is another popular dish. Amin said her inspiration for the unique dish came from her mother.

"It starts off with coconut milk, we add fresh ground Indian spices, we have Thai spices in it, fresh cilantro, and Thai basil. We sauté the banana and then add the coconut curry to it," Amin said.

