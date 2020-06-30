FREE gelato every Wednesday in July at these First Coast shops

Cool down with free gelato this summer from any Peterbrooke Chocolatier location on the First Coast.
The Jacksonville-based chocolatier is bringing back Gelato July where, starting on July 1, customers can score a free scoop of gelato every Wednesday all month long.
Customers can get a free scoop of any of their gelato flavors including: strawberry, chocolate chunk, banana, caramel praline, Tahitian vanilla, chocolate decadence, mango, white chocolate raspberry and many more
“Chocolate is in our name, but we’re serious about our gelato," said Elizabeth Rice, Peterbrooke marketing manager. "We make our gelato every day, which provides us with the unique ability to serve our guests an authentic, premium product with the look, texture and taste of the best gelato you would find anywhere in Italy.”