Florida Cracker Kitchen now open in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida Cracker Kitchen, a popular southern-style breakfast spot, quietly opened up its second location in San Marco.

The restaurant is located at 1842 Kings Ave. where Wimpee Fuel Oil used to be. The 6,000-square-foot building includes a taproom, as well as indoor and outdoor dining areas.

During the pandemic, the restaurant will have limited indoor and outdoor seating, take-out and delivery options.

What food can you expect:

Customers can expect to find southern-style breakfast and lunch foods made fresh and from scratch daily.

Some of the more popular dishes include its World Famous 10,000 Island Shrimp & Grits (fresh shrimp, homemade tomato gravy, bacon and crispy grit cakes), the Florida Cowboy Classic (freshly made corned beef hash) and the Cracker Cristo Sandwich (scrambled eggs, ham, American cheese between two slices of french toast, topped with whipped butter and powdered sugar).

You can also find traditional southern fare foods like chicken and waffles, omelets, gumbo and sandwiches.

Florida Kitchen also creates pancakes of the month where you'll find a new-flavored pancake each month.

Florida Kitchen is based in Brooksville, Fla., about an hour north of Tampa.

The San Marco location will mark their second location in Jacksonville, the first being at 1439 Beach Blvd.