If you're looking for a little adventure, check out Historic 5 Points' newest restaurant and pizza joint: Pizza Cave!

The restaurant, which is Sun-Ray Cinema's latest project, held its soft opening two doors down from the theater on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Since then, the public has been praising its atmosphere and how it appears to transport customers from the bright-and-sunny streets of Florida into a dark cave of wonder.

Pizza Cave! opened in Five Points on Jan. 22, offering guests a unique "cave-like" dining experience.

WTLV

"Be prepared for fantastic food and a unique dining experience," Richard Melton said in a review.

"Fantastic food, incredible interior, amazing staff," said Nick Patterson in another review.

Pizza Cave! opened in Five Points on Jan. 22, offering guests a unique "cave-like" dining experience.

WTLV

"Our planned soft opening for the Pizza Cave! has felt more like a full-on opening," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "We had no idea how many would enjoy eating in a cave. THANK YOU!"

PIZZA CAVE_5pts The Cave! is closed for the night, we'll see you at 11AM tomorrow. ... And by we'll see you, I mean a sincerely astonishing number of you. Soft Opening, Shmoft Opening, the Pizza Cave!

As you can guess from the title, the new restaurant specializes in selling pizza, whether by the slice or a full pie. One of its quirky pizza options: the ZAAT, made of kimchi, fried egg and a spirulina sprinkle.

However, its eclectic menu also offers something for everyone -- from subs, sandwiches, salads, hot dogs and shakes, to gluten-free and vegan options.

Click here to see the menu.

Pizza Cave! marks the second pizza joint that recently opened in Five Points. Jacksonville Beach's Biggie's Pizza opened at the former Kosta's Pizza Italian restaurant at 1053 Park St. in December, serving traditional New-York style slices.

RELATED: Biggie's Pizza becomes instant hit after opening in Five Points

Pizza Cave! is open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., then reopen at 5:30 p.m. till close.