There's nothing quite as delicious as traveling the world and tasting foods that different cultures have to offer. This weekend, you'll get the chance to taste what more than 30 countries have to offer without leaving Jacksonville!

The annual culture festival, World of Nations Celebration, is making its return on Saturday, Feb 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets cost $5.

This year, instead of the festival being at Metropolitan Park, it will be held at the Ford on Bay at 288 E. Bay St.

According to Visit Jacksonville, the countries participating in this year's event include:

Bahamas

Cambodia

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ethiopia

Ghana

Haiti

India

Jamaica

Japan

Mexico

Morocco

Native America

Nigeria

Palestine

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Puerto Rico

South Africa

Spain

St. Lucia

Taiwan

Trinidad

Turkey

US Virgin Islands

Venezuela

Vietnam

Last year, First Coast Foodies tried dishes from six different countries. These dishes are popular within each nation and guaranteed to make a return this weekend:

India : Tandoori Chicken, an incredibly popular Indian dish (a somewhat spicy dish packed with lots of flavor)

: Tandoori Chicken, an incredibly popular Indian dish (a somewhat spicy dish packed with lots of flavor) Japan : Yakitori, or chicken skewers (a sweet marinaded chicken cooked on a grill)

: Yakitori, or chicken skewers (a sweet marinaded chicken cooked on a grill) Native America : Fried bread, Navajo-style (tasted similar to funnel cake with honey)

: Fried bread, Navajo-style (tasted similar to funnel cake with honey) Poland : Golabki (cabbage rolls) and Wata Cukrowa (cotton candy)

: Golabki (cabbage rolls) and Wata Cukrowa (cotton candy) St. Lucia : Oxtail and rice

: Oxtail and rice U.S. Virgin Islands: Johnny Cake (similar to a sweet flatbread)

In addition to food, the World of Nations is a perfect place to branch out and experience diverse cultures from a wide array of art, music and festive celebrations.

Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at JaxWorldofNations.com.

