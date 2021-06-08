First Coast Foodies: Get ready for a juicy bite at V n S Soulfood and Kitchen!

If you've driven by UF Health on 8th Street then you've gone by V n S Soulfood and Kitchen food truck.

If you've driven by UF Health on 8th Street then you've gone by V n S Soulfood and Kitchen food truck on the corner of 8th Street West and Illinois Street. First Coast Foodies is here to tell you it's worth stopping for!

It doesn't matter what you're craving: shrimp, lobster, oxtail, turkey? They've got it all.

"Our seafood rice and pasta is the biggest seller," said owner Tony Houston. "So is our crab pot potato."

Houston and his daughter Teaira are whipping up basically anything your little heart desires.

"Real salmon with bourbon sauce on top," Teaira said. "A smothered pork chop with collard greens and baked beans."

It's all while paying tribute to the ones who started their love of cooking and feeding others.

"My parents," said Tony, pointing to his food truck that has pictures on it. "My mother, my grandmother, and my mother-in-law, that's what the 'V n S' stand for. We grandmama kids so we always been in the kitchen cooking so that's where it come from just creating different dishes every day."

Get ready because they are expanding. The third week of August, they'll have a second food truck on Dunn Avenue.

"Two locations and we will have different dishes," Tony said. "It'll be next to Publix at the Citgo gas station."

They'll be open more hours with both trucks too. They're giving the people what they want: More V n S!

"They want us on all sides of town!" Tony said. "I said I'm not buying more trucks!"

