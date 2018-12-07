Peanut butter and jelly chicken wings. The idea may sound strange, but it's a dish that won Treylor Park the title of having the "Best Wings in Georgia" by Esquire Magazine.

"Crazy or crazy good? You be the judge," the 2017 article says.

'Never been done before'

PB&J chicken wings is the only wing dish offered at Treylor Park -- a popular Savannah-based restaurant that just opened up a third and new location in the Nocatee Town Center -- which made the winning title that much more meaningful to Trey Wilder, the owner.

READ MORE: First Coast Foodies: Popular Savannah restaurant opens up in Nocatee

"We've won some awards locally in Savannah and we've been featured on the Travel Channel, Food Network for our overall restaurant," he said. "But the fact that we're not a wing place and the fact that somebody came by just for our one order of wings, that's the only variety we have, and they won, it was a big deal to me."

Wilder added that it was "an even bigger deal" because "initially, it was something we weren't really confident about because we had never seen it done."

"As cheesy as this sounds, the peanut butter and jelly chicken wings is our Treylor Park brand," he said.

The dish was created when he noticed that their peanut butter and jelly sandwich was popular among children, but not adults. He also said he wanted his executive chef, Marvin Sterling, to add a unique chicken wing dish to the menu.

"We were pulling the sandwich off the menu, not because they weren't good, but that it could have been done better," Wilder said. "And we wanted to get good wings, so then I was challenging Marvin to also get a very interesting chicken wing. I asked if we could combine [wings with the in-house peanut/pecan butter and peach jelly sauce]."

'Often duplicated, never replicated'

On the menu, PB&J chicken wings are described to be crispy, fried chicken wings tossed in peanut/pecan butter and a peach jelly sauce.

The executive chef, Marvin Sterling, told First Coast News the generic step-by-step process on how they make them.

"It's often duplicated, but never replicated," he said.

He said they first start with the peanut butter sauce, which consists of peanut butter, grape jelly, soy sauce, orange juice (the acid helps break down the peanut butter so it's not thick) and sriracha for a bit of a kick. He said they let it simmer on the stove for about 20 to 30 minutes.

While it simmers, he said they work on the peach jam, which is used as a dipping sauce. It consists of peaches, sugar, tap water, sriracha and cinnamon.

He said these ingredients all mix-up in a pot and simmers on the stove for about an hour. After, he blends it up and adds pectin to help it gel up and become a jam.

Sterling said he then fries wings in the deep fryer. After, he tosses the wings in the peanut butter sauce and tops them off with pecans as a tribute to their Georgia roots and chives to add color to the dish. The peach jam is added on the side for dipping.

PB&J Chicken Wings: 'Familiar and approachable'

If you're hesitant to try them because you don't know how it'll taste, don't be, Wilder said.

He said for $10, he is confident someone who has never had it before would enjoy it because "it is familiar and approachable."

He said to think of it like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but involving wings, which is a unique twist to the traditional meal, something that's a theme on the Treylor Park menu.

"It's a universal dish," he said.

© 2018 WTLV