J.C. Demetree and Ted Stein are business partners who were born and raised on the First Coast.

The two share a passion for serving up tasty cuisines, which led them to open up The Local Cafe near San Marco.

“In England, everyone goes down to the Local Pub to grab a drink, grab a sandwich and they are there three or four times a day and we wanted to bring that experience here,” Stein said.

Their eatery provides a perfect blend of healthy food options and comfort cuisine and it’s also kid-friendly. This week, the restaurant made a few tweaks to the brunch menu.

"We’re calling it more of an updated menu," Demetree said. "A couple of dishes have left but most of the stuff is just new, new things we have added."

Kam Eppinger

One of the more popular salads on the menu is the “Get Rooted” Salad, which comes with steak grilled to perfection.

“It’s arugula tossed in our house made green salad dressing, served with rotisserie potatoes carrots, roasted beets," Demetree said. "We top that with steak, it’s a New York Strip, it’s one of our most popular salads."

But if you’re looking for something more on the comfort side, then you can’t go wrong with the new Hot Chicken and Waffles.

“Fried chicken breast tossed in like a honey hot sauce we make here and it’s served over a waffle, with some herb butter, and it’s really good," he said.

For dinner, the Peruvian Chicken made with ancient spices is also a hit.

Kamrel Eppinger

"It’s a half roasted chicken we quick fry to order it’s tossed in Peruvian spices lime juice and it’s served with these chipotle fries that are really good and it’s an awesome dish," Demetree said.

The Local Cafe is open Monday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Address: 4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207