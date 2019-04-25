Chicken and donuts are a unique combination that has helped a Middleburg business attract customers from all across the First Coast.

Pamela Davis started Farmhouse Chicken and Donuts back in 2016 and has since moved and expanded to an all-new location to meet customers' demand. It was originally located at 2475 Blanding Blvd. but moved to 1694 Blanding Blvd.

“Chicken and donuts have just become a lot of people’s favorites around here,” Davis said.

At the tender age of 7, Davis fell in love with southern-style cooking. While growing up, she learned techniques from her mother and grandmother using secret family recipes dating back to the early 1900s.

“We were very self-sufficient," Davis said. "I started cooking chicken, some donuts became creative. I was always a picky kid so I needed to have things that I actually liked.”

She, along with her Navy veteran husband and daughter, are now famous for their unique combination of fried chicken and delicious donuts. Each flavor is named after a classic celebrity and made fresh by hand, the old fashioned way

“It takes about four hours to actually make a donut, so you have to get up pretty early," she said.

She says they don’t use any machinery and use all natural simple ingredients.

The most popular on the menu is the Creme Brûlée donut.

The banana pudding flavor is also a local favorite. It starts with their signature homemade creme and fresh bananas.

For more of the southern comfort feel, try the doughnut chicken sandwich, named after comedian Red Foxx.

“You have a nice fluffy donut bun that we use," she said. "We cut it in half and we use our seasoned flower chicken breast which is all natural with no hormones and it’s fried lightly. It’s got a nice crust on it.”

Location: 1694 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg, FL 32068

Hours: Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.