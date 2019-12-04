Exciting news for all of you grilled cheese lovers. The Happy Grilled Cheese announced that it is one step closer to opening a restaurant in Mandarin!

The owner, Anthony Hashem, told First Coast Living that he just signed the lease for the Mandarin storefront last week.

It was announced in March that they were opening up their second location at 9965 San Jose Blvd. where Blue Pacific Tacos was formerly located.

An opening date was not announced.

The Happy Grilled Cheese started as a food truck about six years ago.

"We were one of the first food trucks rolling out every day when the food truck legalization hit Jacksonville," he said.

Due to the overwhelming community support, Hashem opened up the downtown location about two years ago.

New location: 9965 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32257

Downtown location: 219 N Hogan St., Jacksonville, FL, 32202, open Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Food truck: Still in operation. Location and hours vary. Check their Facebook to stay up-to-date with their schedule.

Melissa Guz is a digital content producer for First Coast News and content creator for First Coast Foodies. You can follow her Twitter and First Coast Foodies on Facebook and Instagram.