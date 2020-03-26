With the growing concern for being in big groups of people and social distancing requirements issued by local governments, restaurants are having to adjust course.

This is also the case for Vito's Italian Restaurant in Julington Creek.

The owner, known as Chef Giulio, opened his original restaurant more than 30 years ago, opening in 1984.

And he says for the first time ever, he's giving delivery a try.

"I'm working for free right now," he said. "I'm just trying to keep going for the people we have here."

He added that using delivery has a duel purpose. People can get the food they've come to love using acceptable social distancing standards, and he gets to employ a few extra people.

Vito's is just one of the many restaurants around the First Coast turning to alternative means to keep people employed and fed.

They're located at 116 Bartram Oaks Walk, Ste 101 in St. Johns.