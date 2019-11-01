If you’re on the hunt for some of the best food truck foods in the Nation’s Oldest City, look no further! You can find it at the newly opened first food truck park in St. Augustine!

It’s called Village Garden Food Truck Park, located at 1480 S. Old A1A Blvd. and it hosts up to six food trucks seven days a week.

There, you’ll find four permanent food trucks, as well as two rotating guest food trucks on the weekends. You’ll also be met with a new and unique concept.

“Most food truck parks are in an open lot that run on generators,” creator Brendan Schneck said. “We wanted to cut down on noise … We wanted to create a peaceful place to grab lunch and dinner.”

Schneck, who is the owner of Big Island Bowls, one of the permanent food trucks at the park, described the park to be similar to a food court, but with a fun, “relaxed setting.” There is plenty of outdoor seating, as well as games for everyone to enjoy.

He said his focus was not only to provide delicious grub to the folks of St. Augustine, but to also create a sense of community.

“We wanted a community-centered place where people can get food,” Schneck said.

The permanent trucks are:

Big Island Bowls specializes in healthy Hawaiian-inspired cuisine. Folks will find some of the freshest Kahlua pork, sushi poke bowls, Acai smoothie bowls and other delicious, authentic Hawaiian foods.

The Loving Cup is described to be a “one-of-a-kind coffee shop” that offers a range of cold bold brews and funky fraps to traditional coffee creations.

New York Beach Bagels promises to give customers a traditional New York-style bagel experience without being in the Big Apple. Score the deliciousness of plain bagels to sandwich bagels with delicious meats, cheese and vegetables.

Pele’s Wood Fire is perfect for pizza lovers and fans of handcrafted pizzas. Each pizza is made on-the-spot and based on the fire Hawaiian god, Pele. Folks may recognize them from the Riverside Arts Market, where they have been serving Jacksonville since 2010.

Funkadelic offers folks some of the “funkiest and freshest cuisine” served as briskets, short ribs, burgers, fish tacos, sushi and poke bowls.

If you’re looking for a food truck court in Jacksonville, try out the Jax Food Truck Food Court. They say their location varies depending on which trucks are available. You can keep up with their location by clicking here.

Village Garden Food Truck Park

Location: 1480 S. Old A1A Blvd.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (food truck hours vary)

Website: https://villagegardenftp.com/

Melissa Guz is a digital content producer for First Coast News and First Coast Foodies. You can follow her adventures with First Coast Foodies on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.