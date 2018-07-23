;
First Coast Foodies: 'Shark Tank' winner Cousins Maine Lobster opens Neptune Beach eatery
Author: Melissa Guz
Published: 6:18 AM EDT July 23, 2018
Updated: 7:40 PM EDT July 25, 2018
CHAPTER 1
Passion for lobster
CHAPTER 2
From L.A. food truck to Neptune Beach, Fla.
CHAPTER 3
Q&A

If you're in the mood for sweet, juicy and tender lobsters from Maine, you're in luck. The popular food truck business, Cousins Maine Lobster, is opening a brand new restaurant in Neptune Beach this Friday.

Though the company primarily focuses on food trucks, the restaurant at 630 Atlantic Blvd. Unit 360 will be its fourth brick-and-mortar location.

It specializes in Maine lobsters, offering customers a selection of classic New England favorites like lobster rolls and clam chowder, as well as seafood dishes with a twist like lobster grilled cheese, lobster BLT and lobster tail and tots.

Customers can expect to spend between $15 to $20, which the franchise owner, Julianne Lilly, as well as one of the founders, Sabin Lomac described as an "affordable luxury."

"This is one of the most high-end foods in the world," Lomac said. "We make it casual, more than your average lunch, but you're getting what you paid for ... large portions for the price," he said.

The Maine Lobster Roll and the Connecticut Lobster Roll are two of the most popular dishes in the company (and likely to be the most popular dishes at the new restaurant).

"Eighty-five percent of our sales are those two dishes alone," Lomac said.

Lomac described the Maine Lobster Roll to be the traditional way to have lobster.

"It's the perfect summer dish, iconic traditional dish, it's chilled Maine lobster with a little touch of mayo," he said. "It's sweet, tender, crispy and crunchy, inside is soft."

In contrast, the Connecticut Lobster Roll is "warm with a little butter and a little lemon, served on a lobster roll."

"It's really simple," he said. "We want everyone to taste every bite of the sweet, succulent lobster as if it was coming out of the pot and in butter."

Both the Maine Lobster Roll and Connecticut Lobster Roll cost $16.50 plus tax.

Cousins Maine Lobster originally started in 2012 as a passion project between cousins Lomac and Jim Tselikis, who are both from Maine. In 2011, when Lomac visited Tselikis in Los Angeles, the two were reminiscing over family events, especially the lobster that was served during those times.

"We grew up fortunate with the best lobster in the world, but we were sad it didn't exist in Los Angeles," Tselikis said. "We asked how we could bring it back to LA. Kept tossing ideas and decided on a food truck because [the food truck business] was exploding in LA."

Tselikis said the two had no intention of quitting their day jobs, but that soon changed after their food truck quickly gained popularity.

"When we opened, we had 70 to 80 people," Tselikis said. "We realized we had something good and realized it was the beginning."

Later that year, the two appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank" where they partnered with shark Barbara Cocoran. Lomac described it to be a huge break for the company.

"It not only provided global exposure, but it made us realize we put out something really special, that our food is unbelievable," he said.

Two cousins from Portland, ME ask the Sharks to bite into their signature lobster-roll food truck business (Photo by Adam Taylor/ABC Family via Getty Images) JIM TSELIKINS, SABIN LOMAC (COUSIN'S MAINE LOBSTER)

To date, Cousins Maine Lobster has 32 food trucks and soon-to-be four brick-and-mortar locations across the United States. It also has a restaurant and food truck in Thailand, Lomac said.

When it comes to opening up shop in Neptune Beach, Lilly stumbled upon the cousins about a year ago.

She said she was working as a bartender at the Fish Company in Atlantic Beach and told customers how she was juggling the idea of starting up her own restaurant that serves lobster. She said someone suggested looking into "the guys they saw on Shark Tank."

She said she wasn't interested at first. "Why buy a franchise when I could do it myself?," she asked. But her mindset soon changed when she fell in love, not just with the food, but how Cousins Maine Lobster stands for family and community, she said.

"I shared their vision," she said. "The concept they were doing and how they perfected it. Our personalities matched. They had great customer service. You can't help but feel like family. The food was [also] fantastic. I went to their brick-and-mortar [in California], ordered everything on the menu and I fell in love."

Lomac said they also loved the sense of community they got after visiting Neptune Beach.

"We fell in love with Neptune Beach," he said. "It reminded us of home. The community feel, people know each other, you recognize someone when you're having a beer, that's the feel we really liked."

Lilly said she couldn't agree more.

"I've received so much support, everybody has been very good to me," she said. "It feels right to be in this community."

What are your prices?

A customer is expected to spend an average of $15 to $20, depending on the item, Lomac said.

"If you go up to Maine, you'll order a lobster roll and you're expected to spend $20, maybe $23 and up," Lilly said. "I want to serve it at a medium price. It's delicious luxury food for a reasonable price. And you'll get the full Maine experience when you walk into the door, we want people to feel like they are in Maine."

What's the difference between Maine lobster and Florida lobster?

"Maine lobster is a sweet meat and very tender, whereas Florida lobster or Caribbean lobster that a lot of people carry here is not as tender, not as sweet, just a completely different flavor," Lilly said.

What are your most popular dishes?

  • Maine Lobster Roll ($16.50)
  • Connecticut Lobster Roll ($16.50)
  • Clam Chowder ($6 for a cup, $8 for a bowl)
  • Lobster Tacos ($14.25)
  • Lobster BLT ($16)

View the menu below:

Where: 630 Atlantic Blvd. Unit 630

Hours: Monday to Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Melissa Guz is a digital producer for First Coast News and content creator for First Coast Foodies. You can follow her on Twitter @mguznews and Instagram @fcnfoodies.

