First Coast Foodies: 'Shark Tank' winner Cousins Maine Lobster opens Neptune Beach eatery

Cousins Maine Lobster originally started in 2012 as a passion project between cousins Lomac and Jim Tselikis, who are both from Maine. In 2011, when Lomac visited Tselikis in Los Angeles, the two were reminiscing over family events, especially the lobster that was served during those times.
"We grew up fortunate with the best lobster in the world, but we were sad it didn't exist in Los Angeles," Tselikis said. "We asked how we could bring it back to LA. Kept tossing ideas and decided on a food truck because [the food truck business] was exploding in LA."
Tselikis said the two had no intention of quitting their day jobs, but that soon changed after their food truck quickly gained popularity.
"When we opened, we had 70 to 80 people," Tselikis said. "We realized we had something good and realized it was the beginning."
Later that year, the two appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank" where they partnered with shark Barbara Cocoran. Lomac described it to be a huge break for the company.
"It not only provided global exposure, but it made us realize we put out something really special, that our food is unbelievable," he said.
To date, Cousins Maine Lobster has 32 food trucks and soon-to-be four brick-and-mortar locations across the United States. It also has a restaurant and food truck in Thailand, Lomac said.