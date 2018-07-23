First Coast Foodies: 'Shark Tank' winner Cousins Maine Lobster opens Neptune Beach eatery

If you're in the mood for sweet, juicy and tender lobsters from Maine, you're in luck. The popular food truck business, Cousins Maine Lobster, is opening a brand new restaurant in Neptune Beach this Friday.

Though the company primarily focuses on food trucks, the restaurant at 630 Atlantic Blvd. Unit 360 will be its fourth brick-and-mortar location.

It specializes in Maine lobsters, offering customers a selection of classic New England favorites like lobster rolls and clam chowder, as well as seafood dishes with a twist like lobster grilled cheese, lobster BLT and lobster tail and tots.

Customers can expect to spend between $15 to $20, which the franchise owner, Julianne Lilly, as well as one of the founders, Sabin Lomac described as an "affordable luxury."

"This is one of the most high-end foods in the world," Lomac said. "We make it casual, more than your average lunch, but you're getting what you paid for ... large portions for the price," he said.

The Maine Lobster Roll and the Connecticut Lobster Roll are two of the most popular dishes in the company (and likely to be the most popular dishes at the new restaurant).

"Eighty-five percent of our sales are those two dishes alone," Lomac said.

Lomac described the Maine Lobster Roll to be the traditional way to have lobster.

"It's the perfect summer dish, iconic traditional dish, it's chilled Maine lobster with a little touch of mayo," he said. "It's sweet, tender, crispy and crunchy, inside is soft."

In contrast, the Connecticut Lobster Roll is "warm with a little butter and a little lemon, served on a lobster roll."

"It's really simple," he said. "We want everyone to taste every bite of the sweet, succulent lobster as if it was coming out of the pot and in butter."

Both the Maine Lobster Roll and Connecticut Lobster Roll cost $16.50 plus tax.