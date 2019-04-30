From the moment you walk into Chilled Flavors in Ponte Vedra, Fla., you’ll realize that it’s so much more than a regular ice cream parlor; it’s a trip down memory lane.

Fans of antiques and homemade ice cream will appreciate this hidden gem, located at 10930 US-1 Suite B., not just for the high-quality dessert that’s served, but because of the old-school, vintage vibe created by the antique décor found throughout the store.

“People are about experience,” owner Amy Bedwell said. “They want to go somewhere where they could experience something fun."

The walls are decorated with retro advertisements: some metal signs that read "Coca-Cola 5 cents" or "Original Bazooka Bubble Gum 5 cents," while other ads are framed, displaying products made popular in the 30's and 40's.

There's also wooden phone booth that once belonged to European Street Cafe, classic kiddie rides that still work for only a couple of cents, as well as a record player.

Smacked dab in the middle of it all is a wooden, timeless bar decorated with sundae glassware, tying the shop together to give it an "old-school soda shop vibe," that serves "fresh ice cream and soda floats."

"I thought here, I want to give people an experience they can come back to over and over again," she said.

The Ice Cream

Chilled Flavors just celebrated its one-year anniversary in April. It originally started as a light-hearted suggestion by her step-daughter, Aubrey.

“She suggested on a car ride home that she thought we should open an ice cream shop,” she said. “My husband and I laughed at the time … then I thought, ‘You know, she’s on to something because there’s nothing in Nocatee where people can get fresh ice cream.’”

Bedwell and her staff make all of their ice cream flavors from scratch with organic, gluten-free ingredients, except one of the popular children’s flavors, the Superman.

“The Superman is purchased and shipped here,” Bedwell said. “The children have to have it.”

Another popular flavor for children is the 'Unicorn Poop.'

“Unicorn poop is a cotton candy flavored ice cream with marshmallows from Lucky Charms,” she said. “It’s very whimsical looking. Girls and boys absolutely love it. It’s very sweet, one of the only flavors I use artificial flavoring.”

Other popular flavors include the Cookie Monster, Amy’s Favorite and Salted Caramel.

While kids are enjoying the Superman or Unicorn Poop, Bedwell says there’s a treat for parents: Three boozy (alcohol-infused) ice cream flavors: The Tropical Slam, the Dude and Orange Dream.

“They were very popular last year,” she said. “We wanted to bring them back.

The Tropical Slam tastes like an island getaway. It’s made of peach schnapps, vanilla and melon liquor, coconut shreds and cherries.

The Dude pays tribute to “The Big Lebowski.” Just like the Dude’s favorite drink, this flavor tastes like a White Russian.

The Orange Dream tastes just like an orange creamsicle. It is also the flavor where you can’t taste the alcohol.

In addition to the ice cream, Bedwell says they make all of their waffle cones from scratch the moment you order them.

Prices

Small, one scoop: $3.50 plus tax

Medium, two scoops: $4.50 plus tax

Large, three scoops: $5.50 plus tax

Waffle cone: $5.50 plus tax (comes with three scoops)

Ice cream flight (four smaller scoops of ice cream): $6

