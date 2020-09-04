JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you've ever been to Picasso's in Mandarin, you know a typical evening is really busy.

A Friday night before the virus would have people waiting in line for a table in their Mandarin dining room.

Their menu is somewhat based on St. Louis style Italian cuisine, but also has New York-style pizza, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, seafood and steak dishes.

Their menu is pretty incredible and (if you'll allow the first person perspective here) is one of my favorite in the area.

During the safer-at-home orders they are offering curbside pick up when you call in. Staff will meet you at your car, and bring you your food.

It can get really busy at dinnertime, so the earlier you can call them, the better.

They're located at 10503 San Jose Blvd in Mandarin, across the street from the Target shopping center. Their number to call ahead is 904-880-0811.

