New Turkish coffee spot Kahve opens in Jacksonville

"Our coffee is beyond my favorite I've ever had in my life!" said Kahve Coffee and Eatery Manager Aleyna Ergisi.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey, Foodies!

We're in 2022 and that means new year, new eats! This month First Coast Foodies is checking out new spots.

Kahve Coffee and Eatery just opened in December on Roosevelt Boulevard and if you haven't been there yet you are missing out.

"Everything is amazing," said Manager Aleyna Ergisi. "We make everything fresh, everything homemade."

Kahve's specialty is their Turkish coffee and teas like their ginger tea. Ergisi says it's beyond her favorite she's ever had in her life.

While you're there you won't be able to resist a bite to eat. They have pastries like cakes, muffins, and macarons up at the counter and a lot of delicious food to cook in the back.

"We prepared today banana pecan French toast for the audience," Ergisi said. "It is by far our favorite. It comes out very fresh, soft, hot, how we like it here. We add a bunch of cinnamon. We add cream cheese filling and bananas, pecans. It is definitely a fancy French toast."

Kahve also has a classic favorite.

"We also are preparing chicken and waffle, which I eat religiously," she said. "It is so good. We add Cajun on top, fried egg. I just watch the egg pop, all the yolk come out, it's delicious."

If you're craving something lighter, don't worry because they've got that too- and it's delicious.

"We're doing a Baja bowl, which is definitely going to be what I like to call a perfect bowl," said Ergisi. "You get your protein, your carb, your veggies. "

Kahve is a family-run place. They also own Bodrum Mediterranean restaurant next door. It's also super cute inside.

"My father, he did all the designs, decorations," Ergisi said. "Everyone's always saying how they love it and that's kind of what I like to see, everyone enjoying it. When they walk in here they're happy, they're smiling."

Come see for yourself!

"I'm just happy to be here and I'm happy we're open so everyone please come down!" Ergisi said. "We welcome everyone. Once you come I promise you won't be able to stop. That's what everyone keeps telling us, at least! So please definitely come give us a try. "