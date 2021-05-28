First Coast Foodies: McFlamingo serving indulgent healthy meals that meet most dietary restrictions

Are you gluten-free? Do you need sugar-free food? Are you vegetarian or do you love chicken and salmon? McFlamingo is serving it all with fresh natural ingredients.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — If indulgent and healthy were best friends, this would be their hangout spot right off A1A at McFlamingo. The restaurant opened in November 2019.

“Mc is a family name for McCormick, which is one of the owner’s mother’s maiden name," said manager Debbie Trauttman. "Flamingo was from a trip down to South Florida looking at all the flamingos are whey they eat. They're pink because they eat a lot of shrimp.”

Trautmann says that goes for here, too. Their motto is: “For real food.”

They’re serving up everything from veggie burgers with the secret ingredient pickled green tomato to hearty salads to skillet potatoes with an Asian twist. Since she began working here over a year ago, she's seen a huge shift in her overall health.

“I’ve lost over 40 pounds and I just did it slow and steady and it’s because I’m here 5-6 days a week eating this delicious food," said Trauttman.

HEEEY FOODIES! I'll see you on #GMJ tomorrow with a Ponte Vedra restaurant that is making healthy food indulgent!



No, that's not me eating on the job. THAT'S CALLED RESEARCH! @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/iPwIGcHDUA — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) May 28, 2021

Plot twist: Every menu item is gluten-free and sugar-free so people with dietary restrictions don’t have any restrictions with this menu.

This one I had to try: Sweet potatoes, with house made almond ranch sauce, grapes, scallions and pickled Fresno peppers. It's a combination you may question, but the sweet and spicy flavors are surprising and delicious!

The chef behind the recipes wants people to indulge without the guilt.