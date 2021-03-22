First Coast Foodies Map: Cruise area's best restaurants, add your favorites, share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you have a favorite restaurant or restaurants on the First Coast? Do you own a restaurant here or know someone who does? Add it to our new First Coast Foodies map for others to discover and enjoy.
Scroll around the map and discover favorite eateries around the Jacksonville area. Restaurant categories on the map include burgers, breakfast/brunch, pizza, soul food, tacos, sushi, BBQ, gluten free/vegetarian/vegan, sandwiches, Mediterranean, Asian fusion, Latin American and Italian.
Like First Coast Foodies on Facebook to learn about new restaurants, food festivals all things foodies.
Join our private First Coast Foodies Facebook group to chat and share with other like minded foodies in the area.