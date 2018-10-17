We took to Instagram to ask what restaurants around town sell Halloween-inspired treats. Here are three that you most suggested:

Mini Bar, Jacksonville Beach

It's true when they say, "it's the little things that count," especially at Mini Bar. It's offering its customers Halloween packs that come with mini doughnuts decorated as Frankenstein, mummies, pumpkins and bloody axes, sure to get you into the Halloween spirit.

What's unique about these packs is that they offer you a new taste to traditional doughnut flavors. For example, have you ever tried a candy corn doughnut? It might make you rethink your stance on the great candy corn debate.

By adding a little extra to the designs like candy corn, marshmallow for Frankenstein's bolts or even sour gummy worms on a chocolate doughnut, a customer may just experience a whole new taste, therefore, a whole new experience.

View this post on Instagram

How cute are these?! You can pre-order these Halloween-themed doughnuts from @minibardonuts! 🍩 May we suggest the one with candy corn? 😬 #firstcoastfoodies #jacksonvillerestaurantreviews #eeats #foodies #candycorn #halloween #halloweenfood

A post shared by First Coast Foodies (@fcnfoodies) on Oct 24, 2018 at 9:07am PDT

There are three options when it comes to buying these packs:

1) If you need them before Halloween, they will all be vanilla-based and cost $30 for 24 doughnuts. You can pre-order by emailing orders@minibardonuts.com.

2) If you need them on Halloween, you can pre-order on their website here. It's $25 for 16, but you can get them in a variety of flavors, including red velvet and chocolate.

3) Stop by the shop on Halloween and you'll be able to choose from a variety of designs and flavors.

Cookie Dough Bliss, Southside

"No tricks, just treats," a sign up at Cookie Dough Bliss reads. And what a treat it was to find festive-looking cookie dough pops, or "Spooky Dough" pops!

These pops aren't that spooky, but they will bring a smile to anyone looking for a quick Halloween treat! They come in an array of intricate designs, including a mummy, Frankenstein, a ghost, an eye and a pumpkin.

The best part? You can get them made in any cookie dough flavor you'd like!

You must order them by the dozen one day before you need them. Together, they cost $24 plus tax.

Cookie Dough Bliss is also offering some fall-flavored cookie dough scoops like pumpkin spice.

View this post on Instagram

No tricks, just treats! 👻🎃 Check out these spooky dough pops from @cookiedoughblissjax! Not only are they adorable and delicious 😋 but they’re giving away a dozen next Friday, Oct. 26! Just go to their page, like, tag a friend and share to enter! Good luck! #firstcoastfoodies #jacksonvillerestaurantreviews #halloween #spookydough #halloweenfood #cookiedough #cookiedoughpops

A post shared by First Coast Foodies (@fcnfoodies) on Oct 18, 2018 at 12:34pm PDT

Good Dough, San Marco

Though there's a bigger focus on seasonally-flavored doughnuts at Good Dough, they do have a few Halloween-themed doughnuts in their "Boo Box."

Two of the doughnuts in the box are traditional flavors, but they simply decorated for Halloween: the Original Glaze with "blood splatter" and a dark chocolate peanut butter with "spiderwebs." The box also includes a Butter Beer-inspired doughnut for all of you Harry Potter fans.

Two other doughnuts could also carry over into the Thanksgiving holiday: Pumpkin cake and Apple Pie Bomb.

Not included in the box is their "Trick or Treat" doughnut. It is their classic milk chocolate raised doughnut with a candy on top. The candies offered include a fun-sized Snickers, Milky Way and Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

You can get the "Trick or Treat" doughnut for $2.75. The "Boo Box" can be pre-ordered for Halloween for $15 via email.

BONUS: Lucy's Sweet Shop, Jacksonville Beach

Though this restaurant wasn't suggested, Lucy's Sweet Shop is hosting a Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 27 where they will be offering Halloween treats! They include a special witch's brew milkshake and adorable cookies that you and the family can paint!

Melissa Guz is a digital content producer for First Coast News. You can contact her via email or through her social media pages: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

