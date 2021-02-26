First Coast Foodies: Get your sugar rush at Funnel Cake Queen!

Funnel Cake Queen at Regency Square Mall is here to satisfy all your 'deep-fried everything' needs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Is your sweet tooth is ready for this?

It's First Coast Foodies Friday and this time the carnival is coming to your taste buds at Funnel Cake Queen.

"Who doesn't love funnel cakes?" said owner Daisha Jones.

"We have deep-fried Oreos, deep-fried Twinkies, deep-fried brownies, deep-fried cheesecake," Jones listed. "I love the strawberry banana. It's fresh sliced bananas, fresh strawberries topped with sugar, ice cream, and whipped cream on top of the funnel cake. That's my absolute number one favorite."

Jones isn't afraid to get crazy with the funnels.

"People requested the maple bacon," she said. "So we made a maple cream sauce. Cotton candy, that was another customer request. We had one lady bring in a kiwi and she was like, 'can you cut this up and put it on my funnel cake with the strawberries and everything?' So we did that."

Get ready for the sugar high with a side of nostalgia.

"Customers say, 'Oh the nostalgia!' or 'I haven't had a funnel cake in years!'" said Jones.