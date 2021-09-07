First Coast Foodies: Get your breakfast fix all day at The Fried Egg food truck!

The Fried Egg food truck is rolling through the First Coast with the most important meal of the day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Who says you can't have breakfast for every meal? At The Fried Egg food truck, you definitely can!

"We are kind of like an American diner," said owner Josue Gomez.

"We've got kind of like your diner foods, your breakfast sandwiches, burritos. Our famous item is our fried chicken sandwich that comes with our hand-breaded buttermilk fried chicken, our bread and butter pickles, a Sriracha aioli, and our wildflower honey as well."

The big question on your mind is probably what we asked Gomez: Could you eat breakfast for every meal?

"I think you could!" he said. "That's what we're banking on. For me, yes, for sure I could."

Their best sellers include both the chicken and the eggs. One is the fried chicken sandwich and the other is their burrito.

"The burrito has your choice of either bacon or sausage," Gomez said. "Comes with tater tots, cheddar cheese, two fried eggs, and a roasted tomatillo sauce on a toasted flour tortilla."

Gomez says his food truck wasn't always about 'all things chicken.'

"So it all started off as a hot dog cart," he said. "We were gonna open up a hot dog cart."

But don't worry, they still have bacon now!