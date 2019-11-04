When you think of fair food, chances are you think of funnel cakes, turkey legs, corn dogs and a handful of deep-fried delicacies like a deep fried Oreo!

This year at the Clay County Fair, why not try their newest culinary addition: The Giddy Piggy, which serves gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.

The Giddy Piggy is a food truck from Kentucky, owned and operated by Beverlie Lee. She started it back in July 2018 with the goal of creating something new, different and delicious that's also high-quality, fresh and quick to make.

"I was looking for something different, something unique," she said.

The Giddy Piggy offers 11 different grilled cheese options she created from scratch, many stuffed with foods you'd find at the dinner table.

She said the first she created was spaghetti on garlic with grilled cheese, followed by her personal favorite, the taco grilled cheese.

Some of the more popular grilled cheese sandwiches include:

The Jalepeño Popper Grilled Cheese : Mix of creamy, crunchy, soothing from the cream cheese and spicy from the jalepeños. Made of cheddar, pepper jack, a layer of jalepeños, cream cheese and bacon (surprisingly, this isn't the spiciest on the menu!)

: Mix of creamy, crunchy, soothing from the cream cheese and spicy from the jalepeños. Made of cheddar, pepper jack, a layer of jalepeños, cream cheese and bacon (surprisingly, this isn't the spiciest on the menu!) The Taco Grilled Cheese : Tastes just like a taco, but you have Texas Toast instead of a tortilla. Made of Mexican-styled blend cheese, taco meat, salsa and sour cream on the side.

: Tastes just like a taco, but you have Texas Toast instead of a tortilla. Made of Mexican-styled blend cheese, taco meat, salsa and sour cream on the side. The Caramelized Onion and Pulled Pork BBQ: Savory pulled pork sandwich that pops in your mouth! Made of sweet red onion, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, pepper jack and cheddar cheese.

The Giddy Piggy also offers side dishes, as well as vegan and vegetarian options.

Each grilled cheese dish ranges between $10 to $12. If you're hesitant, know that each grilled cheese comes packed with a lot of food, enough to share with another person if need be!

"Get something other than the typical fair food, but they're still just as big and over the top," she said.

The Clay County Fair ends April 13.

The Menu:

Taco Grilled Cheese - $10

Pizza Grilled Cheese - $10

Rainbow Grilled Cheese - $10

Pot Roast Grilled Cheese - $12

Spaghetti Grilled Cheese - $10

BBQ Chicken Grilled Cheese - $12

Mac and Cheese Grilled Cheese - $10

Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese - $10

Philly Cheesesteak Grilled Cheese - $12

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Grilled Cheese (the spiciest on the menu) - $12

Caramelized Onion & Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese - $12

Fried Egg Grilled Cheese - $10

Sides:

Chili - $8

Tater Tots - $5

S'mores Griller - $10

Fruit Pie Griller - $10

