Mandarin restaurants are using the safer-at-home order as a reason to team up and be stronger together.

We visited Berndt Ends on San Jose, a barbecue restaurant that's been featured on our First Coast Foodies segment in the past.

With each order of food, they include a bingo card that also has several other neighboring restaurants.

If you fill out the bingo card there are gift card prizes you can win. It's filled with good suggestions if you're running out of take-out ideas.

Berndt Ends is at 10131 San Jose Boulevard, they open at lunch and stay open until they run out of food.