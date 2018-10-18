JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars fans, get pumped! The Bold City Brigade is releasing a limited edition beer that screams "DUUUVAL," perfect for all of those Jaguars watch parties.

The beer called "Duval 'til we die' is a crushable Black Lager that's brewed with Fresh Lime Zest, according to a Facebook post. It was made in collaboration with Wicked Barley Brewing Company and Fishweir Brewing Co.

One dollar from each sale will also be donated to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation, a non-profit that "helps families tackle childhood cancer by providing comprehensive, financial, emotional and practical support," according to its website.

Don't forget to stock up! The beer will only be available for a limited time while supplies last. It will be released on Sunday, Oct. 28 at Wicked Barley during the London Game Watch Party.

© 2018 WTLV