JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though there is no official grand opening date for Soupa Noodle Bar, the manager, Francis "Kiko" Cruz, confirmed with First Coast Foodies that the restaurant's soft opening is on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Soupa, located on the Southside at 4549 Southside Blvd., is a highly-anticipated Dragon Ball-themed restaurant. It marks the second location of the Florida franchise, Soupa Saiyan. The first is based in Orlando and opened in 2016.

The concept creator for the Orlando location describes the new Soupa to be "Soupa Saiyan 2.0" and even said "it's going to be jaw-dropping" with its new look.

"We are [also] revamping the menu," Cruz said in an email.

Soupa Saiyan is already known for serving customizable Asian soups based on Japanese ramen and Vietnamese pho. Cruz added that it will also serve Malaysian curry laksa and Filipino sinigang.