Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location

Mini Bar is known for handcrafted, made to order mini donuts, artisan coffee, cereal milk lattes and local craft beer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location.

The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway.

The 2,200 sq. ft. store was the third location for the company.

"We’ve made the difficult decision to close our Fleming Island location," said the business on Facebook. "Although it was short, we loved our time here. We are thankful for every person we met, and who walked through our doors. We would love to see you at our Gate Parkway and Jax Beach locations. Thank you, Fleming Island."

The Mini Bar says gift cards purchased can be used at the other two locations.