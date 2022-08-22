Three-time winner of 'Cupcake Wars' closes business in Jacksonville after over a decade

"Regrettably, Sweet By Holly will be exiting the Jacksonville market permanently," said the company on Facebook.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a not-so-sweet ending to one of Jacksonville's most beloved bakeries.

"Regrettably, Sweet By Holly will be exiting the Jacksonville market permanently," said the company on Facebook.

The business says since COVID, it has been unable to successfully operate at the Jacksonville location.

Sweet by Holly opened its doors 11 years ago at the St. Johns Town Center.

"Although under separate ownership, the flagship store in Orlando will fill the gaps by making any custom cake still on order and delivering them to Jacksonville at no extra cost," said the business.

Hollis Wilder, the owner of the Sweet by Holly, is a three-time winner of the Food Network hit Cupcake Wars.

She has also cooked for Cher, Madonna, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, The Rolling Stones and a variety of other A-listers.