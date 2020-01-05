Nationally known for its savory ButterBurgers, fresh frozen custard and cheese curds, Culver’s recently received a building permit for its first Jacksonville restaurant.

The restaurant at 7923 Parramore Road in the Collins Town Center subdivision — near Interstate 295 and Collins Road on the city’s Westside — will be the second in Northeast Florida.

The region’s first Culver’s opened last July at 1767 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg.

Construction of the new restaurant is estimated at $1.45 million, according to a city of Jacksonville building permit issued Monday.

As proposed, it will be a single story restaurant with a drive-thru and outdoor patio.

The restaurant will encompass 3,546-square feet, and accommodate about 187 people, the permit showed.

Culver’s was named the No. 3 restaurant chain in the nation, according to Restaurant Business in 2018.

Craig and Lea Culver, along with his parents George and Ruth, opened the first Culver’s in 1984 in their hometown of Sauk City, Wis.

Culver’s has more than 700 restaurants in 25 states nationwide, including more than 50 in Florida.

