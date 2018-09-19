They've turned into a mainstay since opening in Atlantic Beach in 2005, now Culhane's Irish Pub is opening a second location.

The new pub will be located in the former Tilted Kilt restaurant at 9720 Deer Lake Court near Tinseltown movie theater. Culhane's original location is at 967 Atlantic Blvd.

The restaurant's Southside location is still being renovated. A sign on the building says they're hiring for all positions and those wanting to apply can do so on Culhane's website.

Atlantic Beach's Culhane's Irish Pub is opening a second location in the former Tilted Kilt location near Tinseltown movie theater.

Culhane's is opening in an area that's flush with restaurants, but it'll provide fare that's missing. The restaurant was featured on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." Some of its signature dishes include Blarney lamb sliders, dingle fish pie, corned beef & cabbage, shepherd's pie, fish and chips, and Guinness, of course.

The restaurant has a tentative opening date of mid October.

