Cuban bistro in Jacksonville recognized nationally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Cuban bistro in Jacksonville is being recognized nationally as one of this year's latinx businesses to watch.

As Latinx Heritage Month (also known as Hispanic Heritage Month) kicks off, Yelp says it has partnered with Latina singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian to name this year’s 'Latinx Ones to Watch' businesses.

The overall list spotlights 15 Latinx-owned businesses across the country, including beloved restaurants, home decor destinations and beauty stores.

1928 Cuban Bistro, a Jacksonville go-to serving up authentic Cuban cuisine took the top spot.

"We pride ourselves in authentic Cuban Sandwiches like the “Original Cuban Sandwich, and others such as The Media Noche, Pan Con Lechón and the Elena Ruth," writes the business on Yelp. "Come in and feel like family as we pour you some cafecito. We offer breakfast all day too!"

Rebecca Gonzalez, owner and founder, opened her third location earlier this year near Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

There is also a Baymeadows location and one in St. Johns.