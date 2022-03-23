Crumbl Cookies poised to open third Jacksonville store Friday in Oakleaf neighborhood

Crumbl Cookies Oakleaf is the first of three locations franchise owner and operator Steve Seegmiller is opening in Jacksonville.

Crumbl Cookies will celebrate the grand opening Friday of its third Jacksonville bakery and ice cream shop..

The gourmet cookie shop will open at 8 a.m. at 9526 Argyle Forest Blvd., Suite B-6 next door to Publix at Oakleaf Plantation Center.

"We're so excited to bring Crumbl Cookies to Oakleaf. We've met so many great people during the build-out and the feedback from the community has been full of excitement! Finally, we can share our love of cookies," he told the Times-Union.

Coming soon are Crumbl Cookies Beaches at 572 Marsh Landing Parkway in South Beach Parkway shopping center in Jacksonville Beach and Crumbl Cookies East San Marco, at 2039 Hendricks Ave. at the Publix-anchored East San Marco retail center, Seegmiller said.

"Crumbl Beaches and Crumbl San Marco, construction is starting soon at both of these locations, Seegmiller said. "We love these locations and communities we will service. We plan to have both open in late fall and early winter."

Seegmiller's three stores will join established Jacksonville stores at 3267 Hodges Blvd. in Pablo Creek Plaza East shopping center, and 11406 San Jose Blvd. in Mandarin Oaks shopping center.

The stores, each owned by separate franchise owners, opened in July and August, respectively, in 2021.

Cookie cache

Seegmiller, a Utah native, moved to Jacksonville to open the new locations in Northeast Florida after becoming a fan of Crumbl's concept.

Crumbl Cookies, founded in Logan, Utah in 2017, has extended its franchise footprint to more than 450 locations in more than 40 states. The Oakleaf store will be among 33 shops in Florida, according to the company website.

Crumbl Cookies is known for its weekly rotating menu showcasing tried-and-true customer favorites as well as new flavors of the rich, flavorful, fresh-from-the-oven cookies.

Crumbl will be open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. - 12 a.m. Fridays and

Saturdays, and is closed on Sunday, a company news release said.