First Coast Foodies

'Shark Tank' winner Cousins Maine Lobster to reopen on Atlantic Boulevard

Well, it is oh-fish-ial! Cousins Maine Lobster is coming back to Neptune Beach in October.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report.

Cousins Maine Lobster is coming back to Neptune Beach. 

The brick and mortar location will reopen at 630-14 Atlantic Boulevard soon. The anticipated opening date is October 7, according to the restaurants Facebook. 

Cousins Maine Lobster originally started as a food truck that quickly gained popularity. The founding team of cousins, Sabin and Jimmy, appeared on ABC's Shark Tank where Barbara Corcoran came on board as an investor. Cousins now has 20 trucks in 13 cities around the country and 6 restaurants, according to their website.

📣To Our Loyal CML Neptune Beach Fans and Customers, We're on our way back and we missed you! 😍 We are thrilled to...

Posted by Cousins Maine Lobster on Friday, September 23, 2022

