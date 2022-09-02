Duval County students excel during 'Cooking with Champions' food competition

Each of the five finalist teams will prepare and cook a recipe that will be served at THE PLAYERS.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you know what chermoula sauce is?

Several chef superstars from Duval County Public Schools used the sauce to help propel them into the winning spot during a Cooking with Champions event Tuesday.

Five teams of Culinary Arts students at Duval County Public Schools competed at Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology in a live, in-person cook off.

The winning team was Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology Team 1, which included students De’Cota Allen and Colun Smith, under the direction of Chef Susan Dougherty.

The team had one hour to prepare seared sea scallops accompanied by butternut squash risotto and chermoula sauce to claim the title.

Chermoula sauce, by the way, is a herb sauce traditionally served with grilled fish.

