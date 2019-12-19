Assemble your ingredients:

3/4 c. flour

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 c. butter, softened

2/3 c. packed light brown sugar

1 large egg

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1 1/2 c. rolled oats

3/4 c. raisins

1/2 c. chopped walnuts (optional)

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.

In the large bowl of an electric mixer cream together the butter and brown sugar.

Add egg and vanilla; beat until smooth. Add the flour mixture into the butter mixture and mix well.

Stir in the oats and raisins (and walnuts if using them).

At this point you can either chill the dough for about 30 minutes in the fridge and then scoop it, or you can scoop the cookies onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and chill the whole tray before baking. You can also bake them right away, but they will be spread more and be thinner.

Scoop the cookies onto the prepared cookie sheets about 2" apart.

Bake for 10-12 minutes, taking them out when golden at the edges but still a little undercooked-looking on the top. Let them sit on the hot baking sheet for five minutes.

Transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling. Store in an airtight tin.

You can also scoop the cookies, freeze them on the cookie sheet, then store them in a Ziploc bag in the freezer to bake later. Just add a couple of minutes to the baking time if baking from frozen.

This recipe also doubles well. Enjoy!

Lori Dorman