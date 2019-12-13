First, assemble all your ingredients:

2 1/2 c. flour

1 tsp. baking powder

Pinch of salt

1 c. butter, softened

3/4 c. sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla

Red food coloring

1/4 c. finely chopped maraschino cherries, well drained

Green food coloring

1/2 tsp. almond extract

1/4 c. finely chopped pistachios

1/4 c. flaked coconut

Line the bottom and sides of 8" x 4" loaf pan with waxed paper. Set aside.

Mix flour, baking powder and salt in a small bowl. Set aside.

In large bowl of electric mixer, beat butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture until well blended.

Divide dough into thirds. Put each third in a separate bowl.

FOR PINK: Add red food coloring, a drop at a time, mixing well after each drop until dough is a deep pink. Stir in cherries.

FOR GREEN: Add green food coloring, a drop at a time, mixing well after each drop until dough is a nice green color. Add pistachios and almond extract. Mix well.

FOR WHITE: Stir coconut into the remaining dough until well blended.

In a prepared loaf pan, press the pink dough evenly into the bottom. Carefully press green dough on top, spreading evenly. Then press the white dough on top of that, making sure it is evenly covering the green. Wrap the extra waxed paper over the dough.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove pan from refrigerator. Run a metal spatula between the waxed paper and the pan sides to loosen. Place onto a cutting board and pull off the waxed paper.

Cut dough lengthwise to get two squarish logs. Cut each log into 1/4" slices.

Place 1" apart on ungreased cookie sheet HINT: Line with parchment paper. Faster cleanup and less mess!

Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until very lightly browned. Let cool on cookie sheet for a minute, then remove to wire rack.

Enjoy!

Lori Dorman