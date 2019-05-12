The sweet caramel chips and crunchy pecans make this cookie a sure winner in any household during the holiday season!

Assemble your ingredients.

1 1/2-2 c. all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

3/4 c. (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 c. light brown sugar

1/2 c. granulated sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 c. chopped pecans

1 bag caramel chips

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

In the large bowl of an electric mixer cream together the butter and sugars. Add the eggs and vanilla extract. Mix well.

Slowly add the flour mixture to the butter mixture until well combined. Add pecans and caramel chips. Mix well.

Roll dough into individual balls and place on greased cookie sheet (or line the cookie sheets with parchment paper). Place about 2" apart.

Bake for 12-15 minutes until set and lightly browned. Allow cookies to cool on a cookie sheet for about 10 minutes. Remove and place on wire rack until cooled completely.

Store in an airtight container.

Enjoy with a nice cold glass of Eggnog!