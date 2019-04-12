These little gems look wonderful on a cookie platter and taste amazing!

Assemble all of your ingredients.

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

2 1/4 cup flour

1/2 tsp. salt

3/4 cup chopped walnuts

Extra powdered sugar

Step 1: In a medium bowl, mix together the flour and salt. Set aside.

Step 2: In a large bowl of an electric mixer place the butter, 1/2 cup powdered sugar and vanilla.

TIP: You can use margarine, but dough does not set up as well and cookies will spread out.

Step 3: Beat well. Add the flour mixture a little at a time, beating well with each addition. Dough will be very stiff.

Step 4: Add nuts and mix well.

Step 5: Chill one hour or overnight.

TIP: If you chill it longer than an hour, cover with plastic wrap so it doesn't dry out in the refrigerator.

Step 6: Preheat oven to 400°F. Form dough into 1" balls. Roll them all at one time and place on a waxed paper-lined cookie tray.

TIP: Use latex gloves on your hands for sanitary reasons and so the dough doesn't stick to your hands!!

Step 7: Place about 1" apart on ungreased cookie sheets. If the dough is chilled the cookies will not spread.

TIP: Use parchment paper! Much easier cleanup and less chance of burning.

Step 8: Bake 10-12 minutes or until set and lightly browned.

TIP: Start at 10 minutes and check to see if they are done. Cookies will be very tender right from the oven and do not rise at all.

Step 9: Let cool 2 to 3 minutes on cookie sheet. Roll in extra powdered sugar while still warm.

TIP: Don't let the cookies cool completely or the powdered sugar won't stick!

Step 10: Let cool completely on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container.

Mexican Wedding Cakes are a welcome addition to your cookie platter...not too sweet and no eggs!

TIP: You can use other types of nuts for a different flavor. Pecans and hazelnuts work well with these also.

Enjoy!

Lori Dorman