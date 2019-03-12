Gather the kids and make a batch of these while you're watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
Step 1: First assemble all of your ingredients
- 1 box French Vanilla cake mix, dry mix only
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 2 eggs
- Green food coloring, 4 or 5 drops
- Confectioners (powdered) sugar for dusting
- Sprinkles or large heart-shaped candies
Step 2: Preheat oven to 350°F. In the bowl of your mixer cream together the cake mix, oil, eggs and food coloring. You can add more food coloring if you want a darker green.
Step 3: Drop by tablespoonful into confectioners sugar.
Step 4: Roll into balls and cover with sugar. If the dough seems too sticky you can chill it for 10-15 minutes before you roll into balls.
Repeat!
Step 5: Place on baking sheet about 2" apart. HINT: Use parchment paper to line the baking sheet. Cookies will not burn as easily and it makes for super quick clean-up!
Step 6: Press one large heart candy/sprinkle into center of each cookie
Step 7: Bake for 8-10 minutes until just set.
TIP: Take the cookies out near the 10 minute mark even if they look like they could use a few more minutes. These are cake mix cookies so they will firm up after cooling on the baking sheet for 3-4 minutes after you take them out of the oven.
Step 8: Cool completely on a wire rack. Sit back with a cup of Who-Tea and enjoy a couple of these with the kids!