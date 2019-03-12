Gather the kids and make a batch of these while you're watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Step 1: First assemble all of your ingredients

1 box French Vanilla cake mix, dry mix only

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

Green food coloring, 4 or 5 drops

Confectioners (powdered) sugar for dusting

Sprinkles or large heart-shaped candies

Step 2: Preheat oven to 350°F. In the bowl of your mixer cream together the cake mix, oil, eggs and food coloring. You can add more food coloring if you want a darker green.

Step 3: Drop by tablespoonful into confectioners sugar.

Step 4: Roll into balls and cover with sugar. If the dough seems too sticky you can chill it for 10-15 minutes before you roll into balls.

Repeat!

Step 5: Place on baking sheet about 2" apart. HINT: Use parchment paper to line the baking sheet. Cookies will not burn as easily and it makes for super quick clean-up!

Step 6: Press one large heart candy/sprinkle into center of each cookie

Step 7: Bake for 8-10 minutes until just set.

TIP: Take the cookies out near the 10 minute mark even if they look like they could use a few more minutes. These are cake mix cookies so they will firm up after cooling on the baking sheet for 3-4 minutes after you take them out of the oven.

Step 8: Cool completely on a wire rack. Sit back with a cup of Who-Tea and enjoy a couple of these with the kids!

Lori Dorman