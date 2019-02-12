This family recipe will make your house smell amazing! They are very easy to make, and the recipe doubles well! (These pictures are a doubled recipe)
Step 1: Assemble your ingredients
- 3/4 cup shortening
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup molasses
- 2 1/4 cup flour
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp. ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ground cloves
- 1 1/2 cup raisins
- Additional sugar
Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, salt and spices. Set aside.
TIP: Measure your dry ingredients on a piece of waxed paper. Any excess can then be put back into your storage container!
Step 3: In the large bowl of a mixer, cream together the shortening and sugar. Then, beat in the egg and molasses.
Step 4: Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, mix well. Mix in the raisins. The dough will be a bit stiff.
Step 5: Preheat oven to 375ºF. Form the dough into walnut-sized balls.
TIP: Wear latex gloves, the cookie dough won't stick to your hands!
Step 6: Roll in additional sugar.
Step 7: Place on a waxed paper-lined cookie sheet. Continue with the remainder of the dough.
TIP: Roll all the cookie dough first, then place on cookie sheets to bake-Great time saver!
Step 8: Place about 2" apart on a greased cookie sheet.
TIP: Use parchment paper instead of greasing the pan...less mess, less chance of burning!
Step 9: Bake 8 to 10 minutes on a center oven rack. After removing from oven, let cool 2-3 minutes on the pan to allow them to harden a bit.
Place on a wire rack until completely cooled.
And there you have it! Each batch makes about 3 1/2 dozen cookies. Enjoy!