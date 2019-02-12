This family recipe will make your house smell amazing! They are very easy to make, and the recipe doubles well! (These pictures are a doubled recipe)

Step 1: Assemble your ingredients

3/4 cup shortening

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1/4 cup molasses

2 1/4 cup flour

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

1 1/2 cup raisins

Additional sugar

Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, salt and spices. Set aside.

TIP: Measure your dry ingredients on a piece of waxed paper. Any excess can then be put back into your storage container!

Step 3: In the large bowl of a mixer, cream together the shortening and sugar. Then, beat in the egg and molasses.

Step 4: Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, mix well. Mix in the raisins. The dough will be a bit stiff.

Step 5: Preheat oven to 375ºF. Form the dough into walnut-sized balls.

TIP: Wear latex gloves, the cookie dough won't stick to your hands!

Step 6: Roll in additional sugar.

Step 7: Place on a waxed paper-lined cookie sheet. Continue with the remainder of the dough.

TIP: Roll all the cookie dough first, then place on cookie sheets to bake-Great time saver!

Step 8: Place about 2" apart on a greased cookie sheet.

TIP: Use parchment paper instead of greasing the pan...less mess, less chance of burning!

Step 9: Bake 8 to 10 minutes on a center oven rack. After removing from oven, let cool 2-3 minutes on the pan to allow them to harden a bit.

Place on a wire rack until completely cooled.

And there you have it! Each batch makes about 3 1/2 dozen cookies. Enjoy!

Lori Dorman