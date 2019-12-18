These cookies made up of dates, cherries and nuts surrounded in a crunchy coating make the perfect holiday cookie!
Assemble all of your ingredients:
- 2 1/2 c. flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 3/4 c. shortening (butter flavored or regular)
- 1 c. sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 2 Tbsp. milk
- 1 c. chopped nuts (walnuts or pecans)
- 1/2 c. chopped maraschino cherries, well-drained
- 1 c. chopped dates
- 2 1/2 c. crushed corn flakes
- Extra chopped cherry pieces
Preheat oven to 375°F. Stir together the flour, salt and baking soda in a medium bowl. Set aside.
Combine shortening and sugar in large bowl of electric mixer.
Add eggs, vanilla and milk; beat well.
Scrape down the bowl and make sure everything is mixed well.
Add the flour mixture, a bit at a time, mixing well after each addition.
Add the nuts, dates and 1/2 c. chopped cherries. Mix well.
Mixture will be quite stiff.
TIP: Crush the corn flakes in a sealed plastic bag by crushing with your hands or rolling over them with a rolling pin. Then transfer the crumbs to a small bowl.
Shape dough into small balls about the size of walnuts. Roll in corn flake crumbs.
Place on a waxed paper-lined cookie sheet until you get all of them rolled.
TIP: Wear latex gloves so your hands don't get too messy!
Continue rolling cookies until all the dough is gone. You should get about 64 cookies, depending how big you roll them.
Place on a parchment lined cookie sheet, about an inch apart.
Place an extra cherry piece on top of each cookie. Bake 10-12 minutes. Watch carefully so the corn flakes don't burn.
Let cool for a few minutes on the tray, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
Enjoy!