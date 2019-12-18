Here's a little bit of chocolate and cherry deliciousness to add to your holiday season.
First, assemble all of your ingredients:
- 2 1/4 c. flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 1 c. (2 sticks) butter, softened
- 3/4 c. packed brown sugar
- 1/2 c. granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 2 c. chocolate chips
- 3/4 c. chopped maraschino cherries, well drained
- 1 c. chopped nuts (optional)
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
In the large bowl of an electric mixer, beat butter and sugars until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.
Add eggs and vanilla and beat until combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and mix again for a few seconds to make sure everything is well blended.
Add the flour mixture, a bit at a time, beating well after each addition. Fold in the chocolate chips, cherries and nuts (if using).
Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Using a small cookie scoop, scoop cookies onto prepared baking sheets.
Place on center rack of oven. TIP: If baking 2 trays at a time, rotate the shelves halfway through the baking time.
Bake until set, 12-15 minutes. Let cool slightly on baking sheets.
Remove to wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight tin.
Enjoy!!