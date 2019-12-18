Here's a little bit of chocolate and cherry deliciousness to add to your holiday season. 

First, assemble all of your ingredients:

  • 2 1/4 c. flour
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 3/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 c. (2 sticks) butter, softened
  • 3/4 c. packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 c. granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 2 c. chocolate chips
  • 3/4 c. chopped maraschino cherries, well drained
  • 1 c. chopped nuts (optional)
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

In the large bowl of an electric mixer, beat butter and sugars until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

Add eggs and vanilla and beat until combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and mix again for a few seconds to make sure everything is well blended.

Add the flour mixture, a bit at a time, beating well after each addition. Fold in the chocolate chips, cherries and nuts (if using).

Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Using a small cookie scoop, scoop cookies onto prepared baking sheets.

Place on center rack of oven. TIP: If baking 2 trays at a time, rotate the shelves halfway through the baking time.

Bake until set, 12-15 minutes. Let cool slightly on baking sheets.

Remove to wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight tin.

Enjoy!!

