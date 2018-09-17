Mayonnaise or ketchup? How about both?

The idea of "Mayochup" -- mayonnaise and ketchup mixed together -- may have divided the Internet back in April (possibly more than the infamous dress debate), but Heinz is hoping to cause quite the stir again after it announced it's going to sell the condiment in U.S. stores.

Heinz announced this decision because it said it received an overwhelming amount of support for the pink condiment.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

Before they do, Heinz is asking the Internet once again, what city they should bring it to first.

Now until Tuesday, Sept. 18., fans of Mayochup can go to Twitter and vote to have their city be the first to try it. Just use the hashtag #MayochupYOURCITY (but replace YOURCITY with your actual city. For example, if you want to vote for St. Augustine, tweet: #MayochupStAugustine)

#Mayochup is here. And these saucy cities Tweeted #Mayochup the most. Vote for your city by Tuesday, 9/18 by 11:59 PM CST to be among the first to taste it. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) September 17, 2018

"After seeing the unprecedented passion surrounding this product, including the nearly one million votes on social media and 500,000 votes in favor of bringing it Stateside, launching Mayochup in the U.S. was a no-brainer," said Heinz' director of marketing Nicole Kulwicki in a statement.

Right now, Mayochup is available overseas.

