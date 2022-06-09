Cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding are the main characters at new dessert spot coming to Ortega Park

The Peach Cobbler Factory already has locations all over the country including Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan and more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A unique new dessert spot is coming to Ortega Park.

The Peach Cobbler Factory specializes in premium flavors of cobbler, flavored cinnamon rolls and homemade banana pudding desserts.

"Since the Peach Cobbler Factory started in 2013, our commitment has always been about delivering a premium line of desserts of premium quality," says the business on its website.

Cobbler flavors include Peach, Strawberry Peach, Blackberry Peach, Mango Peach, Honey Apple, Caramel Apple, Sweet Potato Pecan and many more.

Cobblers at many locations sell for around $8 and include a scoop of ice cream.

"The Peach Cobbler Factory products are made the old-fashioned way, just like our moms, grandmothers, aunts and neighbors have always made cobbler," the company says.

The business also offers flavored banana puddings such as Oreo, Strawberry, Nutella and Red Velvet.

"We have put our heart and soul into providing the best of the best products as well as maintaining the highest level of customer service, which is the backbone of our business," says the company.