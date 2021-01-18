CLOSING: Ugly Cupcake Muffinry shutting down, hit hard by COVID-19

The owner is now asking the public to share their photos and memories of its eatery as it prepares to shut down on Tuesday, Jan. 19. "It would mean the world to me."

COVID-19 is claiming the life of another small business in Jacksonville. This time, it's the Ugly Cupcake Muffinry that's closing.

On Monday, the eatery announced on social media that it will be shutting its doors permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

"In the end, the pandemic just hit us too hard to recover from," the owner, Ivey Wolf, said in the post.

Wolf opened the Ugly Cupcake over five years ago in the heart of Jacksonville Beach along 5th Avenue. During its time, it has fed the River City area with nearly 300 flavors of muffins.

"We do corn dog muffins, we do like chili stuffed muffins, like more traditional cheese muffins, then we do things like strawberry marshmallow, Boston creme, we run the gamut," Wolf said in a First Coast Foodies interview in 2018. "So not only are we unique and creative about food, every single thing is cooked here with love and that’s our most important thing."

When restaurants were able to reopen at 50% capacity last year after the pandemic struck, the Ugly Cupcake caused a stir by requiring its patrons to wear masks and limiting capacity.

"I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to have been part of your lives," Wolf said in Monday's post. "Thank you for letting me feed you. Thank you for letting me watch your babies grow, Thank you for bringing in your pups to brighten my day. Most of all, thank you for the love. I felt it every day."

Wolf is now asking customers of the Ugly Cupcake to share pictures and memories with her.