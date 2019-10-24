JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Born with a passion to cook, Erika Cline started out in the business when she was just five-years-old. Three years later she started her own business selling home made baked goods.

“It was called ‘Erika’s Treats’ and my mom got a little stamp made, and I would stamp my little bags and have a little receipt book and I was selling cookies and cakes to my teachers in elementary school."

With help from her grandmother, she perfected her craft and is now a professional chocolatier and chef.

Bleu Choclat

“After everyone ate my grandmother’s food, I watched their reaction and I was just like I need that reaction in my life, and from that point I started cooking and I loved it. I wanted to eat and lick the bowl and she said the only way to lick the bowl is to be in the kitchen with her, so I made sure I was in the kitchen with her.”

Cline also started her own business, Bleu Chocalat located in the historic Springfield neighborhood.

Popular on the menu is Chicken In A Pot, it’s a southern favorite that comes with a side of entertainment. As the dish is being served , Cline and her employees join together and sing a catchy jingle: “Chicken in a pot, coming out hot.”

“So it comes out in a cast iron skillet, with a half a chicken which is roasted in rosemary and thyme. It’s well seasoned and then we also have our roasted vegetables smothered with a white wine sauce with peas and rice on the side.”

Cline’s Doughnut Burger is also a hit.

Bleu Choclat

“ It’s a doughnut bun that we fry to order and then we slice it. We cook your burger to your liking and we put cheese on it, bacon lettuce tomato and add homemade fried potato chips on the side."

For dessert the award winning 7 Layer Cake is guaranteed to satisfy your craving for something sweet.

7 Layer Cake

“Its 7 layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse in between, each layer iced in whip cream, covered with crushed Oreos and a little bit of chocolate sauce and strawberry on the side.”

Blue Chocolat is located at 1602 Walnut St. Jacksonville, FL and is open Tuesday-Sunday.

For more information click here.