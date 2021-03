ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Chick-fil-A opened its newest First Coast location Monday in St. Augustine on SR 16 and Inman Road. The restaurant, 2244 State Road 16, is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It's currently only offering drive-thru and mobile curbside service. The store is operated by franchise owner Wayne Efford.