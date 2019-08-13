JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The popular gas-station eatery, Daily's Dash, is taking their food on the road. Its first stop: Daily's Place for the Brad Paisley concert on Friday.

Daily's unveiled the "World's Nicest Food Truck" to First Coast Foodies on Tuesday. The 48-foot long food truck will serve concert-goers and Jaguars fans alike with made-to-order food. This truck has a menu packed with best-selling, customer faves, such as:

The Italian Ciabatta: premium Italian cold cuts with aged provolone cheese on a fresh-baked Ciabatta roll

premium Italian cold cuts with aged provolone cheese on a fresh-baked Ciabatta roll The Boss : a hot roast beef sandwich and Munster cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and a mustard/mayonnaise-based sauce with horseradish

: a hot roast beef sandwich and Munster cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and a mustard/mayonnaise-based sauce with horseradish The Buffalo BLT Sandwich: a nice breast of chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese. Kind of a take on a buffalo wing

a nice breast of chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese. Kind of a take on a buffalo wing The 9” Club Sandwich: it's based on a sub, with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

it's based on a sub, with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions The Veggie Panini: a flatbread with an assortment of vegetables. Bell pepper, cucumbers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, olives, feta cheese, spinach, and guacamole, all pressed

The food truck will also have a selection of desserts such as cookies or their famous Brookie. It's a combination of a triple chocolate fudge brownie, topped with a cookie crust.

They have Pepsi and Coke fountains built into the truck as well for a large variety of non-alcoholic beverages.

There are 19 Daily’s Dash restaurants inside Daily’s convenience stores around Jacksonville. Number 20 is set to open in a couple of weeks.

Daily's has a partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars and obviously, Daily’s Place, which has their brand name attached to it. The new food truck will make the parking lot of TIAA Bank Field and Daily’s Place their home turf for all events, including all Jaguars games.

So what makes it the nicest?

"It will be the quality of the food," said Corporate Executive Chef of Daily's Convenience stores, Robert Fallon. "What we will give the customer is an experience of a food truck that they have not experienced here in Jacksonville or anywhere we think. We make our food to order. Nothing’s made ahead laying in hot holding tables. Farm fresh produce, all-natural deli meats, Gluten-free selections, no antibiotics, GMA free products wherever we can, fresh-baked breads across the board. We are all about food quality."

“Daily’s has been entrenched in the Jacksonville community since 1997, "says Fallon. "And this is just another facet of our growth in the community."

