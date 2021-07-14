Celebrating Shark Week with delicious drinks, tasty treats

What better way to observe the week devoted to one of the ocean's apex predators than by enjoying a feast fit for a carnivore? Adding some delicious drinks!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's Shark Week!

What better way to observe the week devoted to one of the ocean's apex predators than by enjoying a feast fit for a carnivore? How about adding some delicious drinks into the mix?

We're taking a look at a few tasty beverages -- both alcoholic and non-alcoholic -- at restaurants across the First Coast to keep your jaws busy in celebration of Shark Week.

Bonefish Grill

The Sharktini is available through Sunday, July 18. The "fintastic" cocktail features Reyka vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice, fresh lime juice shaken and topped with frozen cranberries.

Fans of the restaurant may recognize the drink. It's a summertime riff on Bonefish Grill's holiday season favorite, the Winter White Cosmo.

Applebee's

Through July 17, Applebee's has $5 Shark Bowls, Tito 'Ritas and Blue Bahama Mamas. The Shark Bowl is made with Captain Morgan spiced rum and garnished with a gummy shark. The Blue Bahama Mama is made with Tito's vodka, Malibu coconut rum and blue curacao. Both drinks are said to help you float away to tropical bliss! And, as a bonus, Applebee's is looking ahead to National Daquiri Day on July 19, when daquiris will be just $3, and National Tequila Day on July 24, when select tequila shots and Mucho Cuervo Margaritas are just $5 each.

Joe's Crab Shack

Joe's Crab Shack is hosting a weeklong special event in honor of Shark Week!

Special menu items include:

Shark Bite Cocktail: Bacardi Limon, Don Q 151, Absolut, DeKuyper blue curacao, sweet and sour mix and grenadine

Great Balls of Fire: Scratch-made with crab, seafood, cream cheese and jalapenos, served with French fries and ranch dressing

Light-up projector souvenir cups: Available in four different non-alcoholic flavors

Caribbean Cooler: Finest Call wild berry puree, Minute Made lemonade and Sprite

Fiji Fusion: Your choice of real strawberry puree or real blueberry puree, Minute Main lemonade and Sprite

Berry & Blues: Your choice of strawberry or blueberry flavor, sweet and sour mix and Sprite

Longboard Lemonade: Minute Made lemonade, real peach puree and Sprite

Shrimp & Seafood Ensemble: Crispy fried shrimp, coconut shrimp, popcorn shrimp and fish fillet served with French fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies

Sonic

If you're craving a Shark Week treat on the go, Sonic Drive-In has a Shark Week Slush.

The drink is a blue coconut slush with strawberry fruit topping and gummy sharks.

Jacksonville Sharks Shark-A-Ritaville

If your Shark Week revelry can't be quenched by food and drinks alone, you can celebrate with the Jacksonville Sharks at their Shark-A-Ritaville night this Saturday! Presented by Baptist Health and Jacksonville Orthopedic Institute, Shark-A-Ritaville will feature beach-themed music, cheeseburgers in paradise and a great NAL rivalry game as the Sharks host the Columbus Lions.