The day for all cookie monsters has arrived!

Wednesday, Dec. 4 is National Cookie Day and to celebrate the occasion, Insomnia Cookies is giving out FREE traditional cookies.

To get in on the deal you must visit the store located at 4549 Southside Boulevard near the Cinemark Tinseltown movie theatre.

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so there is plenty of time to get your cookie fix. There will also be deals and discounts on other cookies along with a chance to win free cookies for a year.

Insomnia Cookies 🍪 our favorite day of the year is here! 🍪 happy #NationalCookieDay y'all! get ur FREE traditional 🍪 in-store (no purchase necessary). while ur there pick up a Sugar Rush 12-pack for only $12!! 😲

